University of Buckingham seeks local students for law scholarship

If you’re taking your first steps into the working world after leaving a local sixth form or college, then the University of Buckingham wants to help you take a law degree.

A new scholarship, specifically for people living near to the University, will allow budding legal eagles to take that step.

Successful applicants will see £2000 knocked off the price of their degree, which they can study for alongside a full-time job.

The University’s part-time LLB programme or law degree, completed in four years and traditionally undertaken by mature students, has proven increasingly popular with younger students, some from the Buckingham area.

London property company Desiman Ltd is offering the £2000 scholarship in the hopes of promoting social mobility and helping students from different backgrounds access higher education.

After the scholarship is applied, students will pay £1600 each year to attend. The successful candidate will be eligible for a student loan for the balance of the fees.

The scholarship is open to anyone who has completed their sixth form studies (IB or A level) in three years prior to September 2018, and who is resident in Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire.

The part-time law degree at Buckingham results in the award of a qualifying law degree or QLD. This enables graduates to take the professional exams leading to qualification as a solicitor or a barrister.

Dr James Slater, the director of the part-time LLB programme, says: “Desiman Ltd and I are committed to widening participation in higher education and have created this new scholarship so that someone who might not otherwise be able to afford degree level studies is able to do so. This is a fantastic opportunity to change the course of your life and find a really fulfilling career path.”

Applicants should submit two documents: a curriculum vitae and a personal statement of no more than 800 words in which applicants explain why they believe they should receive the scholarship.

In particular, the statement should explain why the financial assistance is required and why it is that the applicant wishes to pursue a law degree. The scholarship is not confined to those who wish to qualify as lawyers.

Applicants should email Dr Slater at james.slater@buckingham.ac.uk, attaching their cV and personal statement. The deadline for submission is January 15.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for interview in February. Applicants who have further queries or would like an informal chat about the programme, or the scholarship, are encouraged to email Dr Slater.