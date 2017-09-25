University tops teaching rankings for third year in a row

The University of Buckingham has the highest quality of teaching in the country, according to a ranking published by The Times and Sunday Times.

Buckingham, the only independent university listed, tops the charts for the third year in a row, also achieving fourth place for ‘student experience.’

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018, published last week, ranks the university 47th overall, a drop of 6 places on last year’s position.

According to the guide: “Buckingham has bucked this year’s 4% downward trend in applications to universities in spectacular fashion, with a 22% increase in demand for places.”

“Regularly at or near the top for student satisfaction, the university was awarded gold in the first Teaching Excellence Framework results published in June.”

The guide also mentions Buckingham’s impending status as Europe’s first ‘positive university’, thanks to special training given to students and staff to encourage happiness and resilience.

The only private university in the league table, Buckingham would have ranked higher if it had been eligible for research quality assessment under the Research Excellence Framework.

James Seymour, director of admissions, said: “For the third year in a row Buckingham has come top in the UK for teaching quality in this influential ranking. Teaching excellence is at the heart of everything we do.

“Our small staff/student ratios mean that students have the best learning experience and enjoy their studies here – something which is also borne out by our position in the guide - fourth in the country for student experience.

In 2016, Buckingham was awarded the Times and Sunday Times University of the Year for Teaching Quality

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018 contains full profiles of all universities.

The league table is made up of nine indicators including student satisfaction with teaching quality and their wider student experience, research quality, graduate prospects, entrance qualifications held by new students, degree results achieved, student/staff ratios, service and facilities spend, and degree completion rates.