UPDATED: Buckingham School headteacher stepping down after nine years at the helm

Buckingham School have announced that headteacher Angela Wells is stepping down at the end of the autumn term.

Angela Wells is leaving the school at the end of the autumn term to take up a post at a school in South Yorkshire in the New Year.

Miss Wells joined the school in London Road in 2008 and helped to get it out of special measures.

The school then progressed to Satisfactory in 2009, before a milestone moment last year when it was graded ‘Good.’

Reflecting on her tenure at the school Miss Wells said: “I am immensely proud of my fantastic students, they are an absolute credit to the school.

“There are so many student successes and highlights to mention,

“However, what I can say is, I feel privileged to have been headteacher.

“I will take with me wonderful memories, but now is the time for me to take up my next challenge.”

Chair of Governors Matthew Watkins said: “I am sure the whole school community will join me in thanking Angela for her dedication and constant hard work to The Buckingham School, and we wish her every success for the future.

“As a governing board, we now turn to the recruitment of a successor.

“The recruitment process of such a high calibre individual may take an extended period but rest assured that the school is in a good place, with the strength of its senior leadership team, teaching staff and a thriving school community.

“We are confident that the Buckingham School will continue to go from strength to strength.”