When do the Christmas school holidays start in Bucks?

Christmas half term in Buckinghamshire will soon be upon us and here is a reminder of important diary dates for you kids, which every parent needs to jot down.

When are the school holidays this Christmas?

Buckinghamshire County Council notes that term 2 of the 2017-2018 academic year finishes on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 19, 2017 before kids start back to school on Thursday, January 4, 2018, ready for term 2.

Wednesday, January 3, is a in-service training day for teachers and staff, helping to extend the festive period.

If you’re really keen to get planning for next year, the spring term half-term runs from February 12 to 16.