An elderly driver is thought to be in a critical condition after a collision in Brackley.

For reasons yet unknown, a blue Ford Fusion mounted the pavement and collided with a salt bin at about 9.50am on Monday, June 5,

The vehicle then rolled backwards into a private driveway colliding with a wooden fence.

The driver was taken to Horton General Hospital in Banbury.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.