Embracing new sub culture

This weekend sees an event of a very unusual and different kind being held, for fans of a growing sub culture which is family friendly and appeals to all age ranges.

Steampunk is based on Victorian Retro-Futuristic Science Fiction and Fantasy, with distinct nods to the writings of Jules Verne and H G Wells and to films such as The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre at Quainton is hosting the Steampunk Weekend from Saturday September 17 through to Sunday 18. There will be live entertainment and specialist Steampunk traders who can help with outfits, accoutrements and accessories if visitors want to join in and get into the spirit of the event.

Fans of Steampunk dress as anything from pith helmeted explorers and space adventurers to ladies in corsets and men in cloth caps.

Entertainment will be provided with a Gothic horror love story, escapologist, magic, storytelling, a unicyclist, juggling, burlesque dance and two top musical duos. A Steampunk cabaret Night is also being arranged at Quainton Memorial Hall for Saturday evening.

This is all on top of the centre’s usual offerings which for this event will include full size steam trains offering rides on both days, as well as miniature steam railway rides.

One of the things that makes the centre such an attractive venue for the Steampunk community is the fact that the stunning, glass roofed Visitor Centre is the last remaining fragment of the original Crystal Palace built for the Great Exhibition of 1851.

The centre will be open from 10.30am on both days.

Tickets cost £11 for adults, £10 for seniors, £8 for children aged from five to 15. Children under five can enter for free. A family ticket for two adults and up to four children is available for £32.