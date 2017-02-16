Enthusiasm for protecting town’s green spaces

Despite bitter weather, steady interest was shown in a stall staffed by councillors and conservation groups last Saturday, to raise interest in protecting trees, hedges and green spaces when new houses are built.

Pictured are town councillor Margaret Gateley and Bill Truscott of the Town Action Commission, which was set up to find a way to reduce further loss of beautiful resources which enhance the town and residents’ lives.

The Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan has sites for 617 new homes.

Many sites have prominent trees and hedges which are valued by local residents.

These can be protected by conditions placed on developers when their plans are approved.

Councillors hope a strong policy to save trees, hedges and green spaces will mean the conditions are as strong as possible.

The town is recruiting tree wardens to oversee developments and call enforcement officers when protected nature is threatened.

Residents can record their support at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XHDX72C