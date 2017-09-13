Rubble dumped in Nash field, despite High Court injunction

Hardcore has been dumped into a field adjacent to the Nash Park traveller site, in what is suspected to be an illegal expansion of the camp.

The dumping took place at the site between Great Horwood Road and Winslow Road on the bank holiday weekend, August 25 to 28, despite an active injunction prohibiting the operation.

Aylesbury Vale District Council have confirmed that the High Court injunction prohibits any development on the land without planning permission.

The dumping operation is thought to have invalidated existing planning permission, granted last year.

A spokesperson for Nash Parish Council said: “Recent unauthorised works have been carried out on the traveler and gypsy site known as Nash Park on the great Horwood Road on the borders of Nash Village, in breach of a court injunction and apparently in an attempt to create more pitches without valid planning permission.”

“The situation is currently being dealt with by the appropriate District Council members and their officers and managers.”

A concerned Nash resident told the paper: “That injunction was granted to prevent this and it was done anyway because there would be less chance of interference over the bank holiday weekend. They’ve gotten away with murder.”

A spokesperson for Aylesbury Vale District Council said: “Unauthorised development works were carried out on the Nash Park traveller site over the August Bank Holiday weekend. We believe this work has since ceased. The land has a High Court injunction on it that prohibits any activity that would require planning consent and therefore any development on the land is in breach of the injunction.

“We are currently working with the Environment Agency and Thames Valley Police to investigate these activities further, with a view to taking enforcement action.”

