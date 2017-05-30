Erasure Friars show tickets will sell fast

Synthpop legends Erasure are heading to Friars - but hurry because tickets are expected to sell out in a day!

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, June 2 at 10am from the Waterside Box Office, and the show will follow in the footsteps of the recent Holy Holy and King Crimson Friars performances at the venue.

Erasure is defined by the partnership of singer songwriter Andy Bell, and multi-instrumentalist Vince Clarke.

Clarke first found fame when he formed pioneering new wave band Depeche Mode in 1980, penning timeless hits New Life and Just Can’t Get Enough. After leaving the band he formed Yazoo with Alison Moyet - producing huge hits including Only You and Don’t Go.

And in 1985 Clarke teamed up with Andy Bell to form Erasure, and for the last 32 years they have enjoyed a successful working partnership, and album sales in excess of 25million - recording 17 albums .

The band is touring in support of their latest album World Be Gone.

Friars’ David Stopps travelled around the USA with Andy Bell, on the 2013 Regeneration Tour and said: “Andy is one of the most electric performers I’ve ever toured with, and I’m so excited about finally presenting Vince Clarke at Friars Aylesbury.

“This Erasure gig is going to be something special.”

Very high demand is predicted for the event, so, even though the show is not until February 18, 2018, music fans are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

A maximum of four tickets per person can be purchased.

To find out more about Erasure go to www.erasureinfo.com

To book for the show go to www.atgtickets.com or call 08448717607

