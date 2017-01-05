EU funding on offer for rural businesses

Rural enterprises are invited to apply for the next round of EU funding from the scheme that helped set up North Marston’s successful community shop.

The LEADER programme is an EU initiative to support local rural development projects.

Manager Eddie Parsley is pictured at The Shop, in North Marston, which opened in 2010, thanks to a £38,000 LEADER grant.

Rural businesses in Aylesbury Vale and South Northants can apply for grants of up to £50,000 in a new round of grant funding up to 2019.

Visit www.leader-programme.org.uk for more information.