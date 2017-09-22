Ex-prisoner at Bicester jail found dead in Buckinghamshire wood

Police are trying to piece together the final movements of a former prisoner at Bullingdon prison in Bicester whose body was found in a wood in Buckinghamshire last month.

Ashley Shay was found dead on Tuesday August 22 when officers were called to a wooded area on private land off the A4010 at Great Kimble.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Ashley Shay who was originally from Basingstoke in Hampshire.

In 2016, Shay repeatedly attacked a police officer in Hampshire with a glass bottle when she was carrying out a search of an area following a suspected burglary.

The officer received an award for her bravery following the ordeal earlier this year.

Shay was last seen when he was released from Bullingdon prison on May 15.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andy Hall said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this death which at this stage appears to be non-suspicious and we are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance in piecing together Mr Shay’s movements from 15 May when he was released from Bullingdon Prison, until he was discovered deceased in Great Kimble on 22 August.

“Mr Shay on his release when last seen was wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers, and we are releasing an image of Mr Shay.

“It is possible that Mr Shay was travelling on foot or by public transport, we would ask anyone who might have information or may have seen him to please contact 101 quoting reference 43170250008.”