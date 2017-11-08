EXCLUSIVE READER OFFER: Two tickets to Wycombe Swan pantomime for £25

A mighty beanstalk will grow on St Mary Street High Wycombe as the giant pantomime adventure Jack and the Beanstalk comes to Wycombe Swan this festive season starring Blue star Simon Webbe, Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashleigh Butler, much loved CBeebies star Chris Jarvis and fabulous panto dame extraordinaire Nigel Ellacott.

Follow Jack, his hapless brother, his mother Dame Trot and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland in the spectacular family pantomime. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he fights to save the beautiful Princess, outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams, and the hand of the girl he loves.

Exclusive Readers Offer:

To celebrate Wycombe Swan’s 25th birthday we are offering all Bucks Herald readers two tickets for this year’s panto for only £25 (with no booking fees).

This offer is applicable to all performances from 26/12 to 29/12 Dec (including matinees and evening performances). To take advantage of this offer simply enter promo code: heraldpanto when booking online at wycombeswan.co.uk or quote this promo code when booking via our Ticket Office on 01494 512 000.

Please Note:

This offer is open until midnight on Sunday 12 November.

Terms & Conditions:

*Subject to availability. Only four tickets per customer. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions. The Venue reserves the right to change the prices of tickets and/or introduce discounts/special offers which cannot be retrospectively applied to tickets already purchased. All discounts/special offers are offered subject to availability and therefore tickets may not be available at all advertised prices at all times.