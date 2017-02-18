Explore the secrets of the solar system at Green Dragon eco farm next month

Spend an evening studying the skies above Green Dragon eco farm with the help of local enthusiasts and hear about our solar system, both fact and fiction! This fun event provides a beginner’s guide to astronomy led by local enthusiasts from UK Astronomy, based in Aylesbury. As there is very little light pollution in the skies above Green Dragon, the site is an ideal spot from which to observe our solar system. Using telescopes and the naked eye, visitors will learn about the main stars and constellations, what they represent and the myths and legends associated, and take a closer look at the Full March Moon.

This event is for families and visitors of all ages, from beginners to enthusiasts, who are welcome to bring their own scopes. Saturday March 11, 2017

6.30pm to 9.30pm. Tickets are sold on-line at http://greendragonecofarm.co.uk