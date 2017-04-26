Fears over study centre as Aylesbury library set to get new look

A campaign has been launched in a bid to save the Aylesbury Study Centre.

Bucks County Council is planning to close the facility, which is based at New County Hall, and merge it with Aylesbury library in Walton Street.

Campaigner David Stopps has described the centre as “one of the best public facilities in the entire Aylesbury area”.

He said: “The existing study centre is a fantastic facility for the town which is used extensively by the local population and students alike.

“Every day there are people standing in line to get in so they can be sure of a seat.

“Because it is designated as a quiet area it is possible to study efficiently and productively.

“For many young people it provides an opportunity for focused study which may not be possible in their home environment.

“The reference library incorporated in to the existing Study Centre is also an invaluable source of information which compliments the study experience.”

Mr Stopps said he was frustrated at being told by the council that he could not speak about the proposed closure while using the premises.

He said: “I have now been officially told by the county council that I cannot give out information about the study centre closure in the study centre.

“I can only suggest that voters ask prospective candidates for the upcoming county council election on May 4 where they stand on this important issue.

“They can then vote accordingly.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in a campaign to save the study centre should e-mail davidstopps@fmlmusic.com.

Head of community focus at Bucks County Council, David Jones, said: “Buckinghamshire County Council is investing £360,000 to create a new library hub for Aylesbury fit for modern requirements, fully accessible and with longer opening hours.

“We are holding three open days during May to share our plans with the public and we will be taking on board their feedback.

“No firm decisions have been made on the new design of the current lending library in Walton Street.

“However, we envisage a new children’s area with interactive displays, a sound-proofed study area and improved facilities, including a new disabled toilet and baby change room,” he said.

He said about 375 sq ft of additional public space would be created by reducing the staff area and reconfiguring the current layout.

The open days are being held on Saturday, May 20, Thursday, May 25 and Tuesday, May 30. A member of the design team will be present for people to talk over the plans.

It is envisaged that work will take place around August and last eight to 12 weeks.

During the work, the lending library will be moved up to the study centre. In the longer term the current study centre could be turned into multi-functional meeting and conference space, which would save taxpayers’ money by reducing the need to hire meeting space externally, while also offering an opportunity to bring in income.”

What do you think? Email editorial@bucksherald.co.uk with your views.