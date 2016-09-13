Feline friends

Cat lovers have a chance to admire the dexterity, characters and lives of their furry friends as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical visits one of our local theatres this month.

CATS tells the story of one special night of the year when all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, the wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life. The classic Andrew Lloyd Webber score includes Memory which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Mannilow.

CATS comes to New Theatre, Oxford at 7.30pm from Tuesday September 27 through to Saturday October 1 with additional matinees. Tickets from £15, box office 0844 871 3020.