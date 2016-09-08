Find out about village heritage

Maids Moreton Conservation Group is taking part in Heritage Open Days tomorrow, Saturday, and urges everyone to come and see what’s on offer.

Heritage Open Days is the largest heritage festival in the country.

Maids Moreton has many thatched buildings and a local church of historical interest.

For Heritage Open Day, there will be more than 30 plaques around the village with interesting history and strange facts.

The village hall will have refreshments and displays about lace making, the activities of the WI and the Maids Moreton Mound dig.

The Maids Moreton Conservation Group is contributing a self-guided walk around the village, along with many other activities.

Group secretary Pauline Kneafsey said: “Putting the plaques together has been great fun.

“After more than 30 years in this village, I have learned things I never knew.”

St Edmund’s Church is joining in with the event by providing a second refreshment stop, as well as guided tours and music.

The bell ringers will start off the heritage event off with a peal of the bells between 9.30am and 10am.

English-style bell ringing is a 400-year-old tradition and unique to the English-speaking world, and many churches throughout the country have involved their bell ringers in Heritage Day events.

St Edmund’s itself is a Grade I-listed building from the early 15th century.

As part of Heritage Day, the churh will be full of music and activities from 10am to 5pm.

The performances start with an organist in the morning, then from 2pm there will be performances from Heart Strings Quartet, Champagne Flutes, a classical guitarist, cellist and operatic soprano.

There will also be guided graveyard tours.

The Heritage Walk can also start from the church and maps will be available there.