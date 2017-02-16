Find out about volunteering for National Trust

The National Trust is recruiting volunteers for its local properties, including Buckingham’s Chantry Chapel.

The 15th-century chapel was restored by Gilbert Scott in 1875 and is now open to the public as is a second-hand bookshop and coffee shop.

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering at the Chantry Chapel, Stowe or Claydon House, can pop in to the Chantry Chapel between 11am and 3pm on February 22 or 26 and talk to existing volunteers and the volunteer manager.

Pictured are Chantry Chapel volunteers, Vera Walton and Viola Russell.