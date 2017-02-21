Find out what cash your group or charity could be gifted at Bucks Community Funding Fair

Ever wondered what funding or grants could be available to your group, charity or organisation?

Well wonder no more, because on Wednesday, March 1 over 20 different funding organisations will be at the Buckinghamshire Community Funding Fair at the Gateway Conference Centre in Aylesbury to talk to local charities, social enterprises and community groups about the funds and grants they could access to support their work.

Organisers Community Impact Bucks say that this is a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to find funding for their organisation or projects to meet with potential funders, collect information and have brief face-to-face discussions with a huge range of organisations.

There will also be a programme of short, informative talks from leading figures in the charitable world including the Big Lottery Fund, Heart of Bucks and Community Impact Bucks who will offer advice and insight into how to create sustainable funding.

The event runs from 1pm – 5.30pm. Although it is free to attend booking is essential via the Community Impact Bucks website (www.communityimpactbucks.org.uk) or on 0300 111 1250.