Firework displays across Aylesbury Vale that are sure to go off with a bang!

Following the news that Aylesbury Rugby Club will not hold its popular annual fireworks display this year, we have rounded up other possible locations in the area where you can enjoy fireworks.

PRINCES RISBOROUGH:

WHAT: Princes Risborough’s annual bonfire and fireworks party

WHERE: Merton Road

WHEN: Saturday October 28

TIME: Gates are open from 5.30pm, the bonfire is lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks begin at 7pm.

HOW MUCH: Family tickets are £13 in advance (£16 on gate), with adults £5 in advance (£6 on gate) and under-12s £4 in advance (£5 on gate).

OTHER INFO: Advanced tickets are available from The Information Centre (in the Library), Post Office (Horns Lane), Special Days and Daisy Chain (both in the High Street), Ian Rennie (Market Square) and Longwick Post Office.

BIERTON:

WHAT: 1st Bierton Scout Group fireworks display

WHERE: Bierton Recreation Ground, Burcott Lane

WHEN: Friday November 3

TIME: Gates are open from 7pm, the bonfire is lit at 7.15pm and the fireworks begin at 7.45pm.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children with under-threes free of charge.

STOKE MANDEVILLE:

WHAT: Stoke Mandeville fireworks display and bonfire

WHERE: Eskdale Road, Stoke Mandeville

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates are open from 5pm

HOW MUCH: Entry £4 for adults, £3 for children, £3 for senior citizens and the disabled and under-fives free.

BUCKINGHAM:

WHAT: Buckingham bonfire and fireworks display

WHERE: Bourton Park

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates open from 6pm with barbecue and refreshments available. There will be a torchlight procession, before the bonfire is lit at 7pm. A fireworks display will follow.

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: Organised by Buckingham Town Council

HADDENHAM:

WHAT: Haddenham fireworks display

WHERE: St Mary’s School, Aston Road

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates open at 5pm

HOW MUCH: Entry in advance is priced at £5.50 for adults and £4.50 for under-16s. Under threes are free. Tickets at the gate are £1 extra. To book in advance call the school office on 01844 291445.

LONG CRENDON:

WHAT: Long Crendon fireworks display

WHERE: Long Crendon School field, Chilton Road

WHEN: Saturday November 4

TIME: Gates open from 4.45pm

HOW MUCH: Tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children in advance (£7.50 and £5.50 respectively on the night).

OTHER INFO: To book call the school office on 01844 208225 or pick them up from either the butchers at 1 Bilwell or the coffee shop at 12 The Square.

MILTON KEYNES:

WHAT: Milton Keynes fireworks spectacular

WHERE: Campbell Park

WHEN: Sunday November 5

TIME: 8pm

HOW MUCH: Free