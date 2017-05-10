Football team is looking for partners and sponsors

Buckingham Athletic is on a mission - and is looking for partners and sponsors to help fulfill some big ambitions.

The club currently has three football teams, two senior men’s teams playing in the South Midlands Spartan League and youth team who play in the Allied Counties Youth League.

But in a drive to expand even further, Athletic hopes that potential fresh blood could come in, with all important resources, and new ideas too.

Bosses are holding a meeting on Thursday, May 11 for anyone interested in being involved.

Club chairman Tony Checkley, said: “The clubs aim is to create a family friendly facility for the Buckingham and the surrounding villages that they can be proud to be associated - and over the last few years they have been improving their facilities both inside and outside the club.

“A new community clubhouse – members bar - outside decking area - improved amenities inside the clubhouse - new dressing rooms and improved pitch are just some of the changes that have already taken place.

“Currently the club has a membership of around 350 and that number is growing year on year. They host great social and music events, football, super league darts, dominoes, pool and also have great links to schools, junior football and charities.

“The town of Buckingham is growing all the time and we want to develop a senior football team that everybody can be proud to be associated with but we need help to get there.”

The open evening will start at 7.30pm with a tour of the facility which will be followed by a small presentation and Q&A session – and finally as a thank you for attending a small buffet and refreshments will also be provided.

Tony Checkley added, “the town is growing, new people are coming into the town who may be interested in grass roots football but are unsure what the town has on offer, this club has so much potential and we are the only senior team in the town – we are just asking for businesses and local people to come and listen as we need help at all levels.”

Anybody interested in getting involved in sponsorship or just wanting to get more involved with the team are asked to contact Tony via email theath1933@aol.com to register your interest and attendance.