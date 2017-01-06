Frank and Sadie celebrate 70 years of happy marriage at Maids Moreton care home

A whopping 70 years of marriage was cause for celebration this week, at a care home in Maids Moreton.

Frank and Sadie Earney, both residents of Gracewell in Church Street, have been busy celebrating the landmark achievement.

Frank and Sadie first met whilst working together at Stowe School and got married on 28 December, 1946.

Frank is a local man but Sadie’s home roots are in Sunderland, so they lived in the North East for many years with their daughter, before moving all the way down to Gracewell of Maids Moreton in June 2016 to continue living together happily.

A very special day was held for the couple at the home, and together with their family they celebrated with a meal in Gracewell of Maids Moreton’s fine dining suite.

The Earney’s also received a card from The Queen, wishing them well for their platinum anniversary.

It was a memorable and special day for Frank, Sadie, their family and the care team at Gracewell, marking their latest marriage milestone.

Maria Moore, home admission advisor at Gracewell of Maids Moreton, commented: “It was an absolute honour to be part of Frank and Sadie’s platinum wedding anniversary celebrations and a real delight to see them living together so happily, surrounded by their family after so many years of marriage.”