Free history book for everyone in Maids Moreton

History buffs in Maids Moreton should keep an eye on the letterbox in the next fortnight.

Every resident in the village will receive a free booklet detailing the history of the village, prepared and distributed by the Maids Moreton Conservation Group.

Thanks to a project inspired by a successful Heritage Day in 2016 and funded through the Aylesbury Vale Community Chest, the group have collated facts and figures, stories and anecdotes of the history of many old houses in the village.

Conservation group member Pauline Kneafsey explained: “Maids Moreton is a very attractive village just north of Buckingham with a rich history and a lively conservation group.

“Our aim has been to encourage residents to get to know parts of the village history and as there is no current publication to purchase, we decided to do our own.

“With the help of the sponsorship and an enormous amount of voluntary time, effort and expertise, we intend to give a free copy to each household in the civil parish of Maids Moreton. You’re more likely to feel like you belong if you know a bit of the history.”

Around 360 copies of the 40 page booklet, created entirely through the efforts of volunteers including graphic designer Jonathan Clark, will be circulated in the next two weeks.

Villagers were impressed by the generosity of those involved. Lucy said: “It will be so interesting to find out the facts and we’d definitely interested in having a look, especially as we missed out on the mound.”

Margaret added: “I think it’s a wonderful idea. I’ve lived here for 48 years but there’s still an awful lot I don’t know.”

Pauline offered a few teasers as to what the booklet contains: “You can find out about a house decorated with sunflower motifs; a Captain with a fondness for drink; the lady who made Maids Moreton famous for lace; how families without ovens got their Sunday joint cooked, and so much more.”

Anyone missing out on the batch of free copies is encouraged to call the group on 01280 815314 as a few £5 booklets will be available for purchase.

