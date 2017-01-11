Freemasons fund exercise classes for Parkinson’s group

The Northampton, Daventry & Towcester branch of Parkinson’s UK has received a £500 cheque from the Freemasons of Lactodorum Lodge, in Towcester.

The grant, raised at the Lactodorum Christmas Carols, will help towards running the group’s new Exercise & Wellbeing Group, which meets twice a month at the South Northants District Council offices in Moat Lane, Towcester.

Exercises involve slow easy movements designed to activate the brain’s movement centres, producing neurological and physical improvement.

Classes also include meditation and dancing. Participants pay £4 per session.

See www.parkinsonsuknorthants.wordpress.com