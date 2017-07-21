Further consultation to begin on proposed Northamptonshire rail freight interchange

A consultation on the proposed development of the Ashfield Land rail freight interchange Proposal, situated at Arm Farm between Milton Malsor and Blisworth will begin in two months’ time.

The proposed interchange would comprise 687,480 sq metres of storage and distribution buildings with ancillary office accommodation, served by a new rail link, sidings, container storage area with gantry crane, service depot, and HGV parking facilities.

Following a meeting of South Northamptonshire Council’s (SNC) planning committee on Thursday, July 13 it was the recommendation of SNC that an additional public meeting be held in Towcester during the consultation period and that the Statement of Community Consultation be amended to include details of this event.

The promoter has accepted this recommendation.

Cllr Roger Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for planning, said: “It is vital that the promoter consults with the communities neighbouring this proposed development, and ensures that all those who could be affected by it are given a fair and equal opportunity to view the plans.”

Phase Two of the statutory consultation will run from September 15 to October 23, and throughout this period consultation documents describing the proposal will be available for public viewing at various locations in the county.

In Northampton, they will be on display at County Hall, Monday to Friday from 8am to 5.30pm; at the Guildhall’s One Stop Shop, Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm; and at the Northamptonshire Central Library on Abington Street, Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 4pm.

The documents can also be viewed at Roade Library, Wednesday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 10am to 2pm, Sunday 1pm to 4pm; at Towcester Library Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday, 9am to 5pm and Sunday 1pm to 4pm; and at Hunsbury Library Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 11am to 2pm.

Information and consultation materials will also be available in other local venues including, Blisworth Post Office and Stores, The Walnut Tree Inn in Blisworth and Blacky More Community Centre, East Hunsbury.

There will also be exhibitions and public consultation events in Milton Malsor, Blisworth and Roade.

These will be held at Milton Malsor Village Hall on September 15 from 2pm to 8pm and September 16 from 12.30pm to 5.30pm, at Roade Village Hall on September 20 from 1pm to 7pm, at the Walnut Tree Inn in Blisworth September 22 from 2pm to 8pm, and at Blisworth Village Hall on September 23 from 10am to 4pm.

Information letters and invitations will be sent to approximately 7,700 addresses in Milton Malsor, Blisworth, Roade and Towcester