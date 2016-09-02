Gates open on to a hidden oasis in heart of town

Deep in the heart of Winslow, a hidden oasis of green space has been opened up for residents to enjoy.

Last year, Winslow Town Council acquired a five-acre site in the heart of the town, known locally as The Paddock.

The area has now been opened to the public as Tomkins Park and Arboretum.

The land previously belonged to the Tomkins family, who were long-term residents of Winslow Hall.

A collection of specimen trees grow within the site and a recent survey described them as an arboretum of regional status.

Among the many superb trees is a laurel-leaved oak which is the only one known to be in Buckinghamshire.

Sadly, several trees had become dangerous or were affecting the growth of more important species. These have now been removed to ensure public safety and drainage installed to resolve a waterlogging problem in one area.

This has been the first stage in developing the site as a town park which all of the community can enjoy.

The purchase and development of the park have been entirely funded by a £200,000 grant from the New Homes Bonus scheme, secured by the town council.

New pedestrian access gates have been installed in Elmfield Gate and from Greyhound Lane Car Park. These were opened to members of the public in August.

In the coming months, information boards will be installed next to important trees, and footpaths suitable for buggies and wheelchairs will be developed.

There will be an official opening and renaming ceremony in October.