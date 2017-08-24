GCSE RESULTS: Brackley school reports excellent performances in English and maths exams

Brackley's Magdalen College said it was "really pleased" with the outcomes of their students' GCSE results amid national uncertainty.

The school reported excellent performances had this year been maintained in English and maths.

Nine Magdalen pupils gained a top grade 9 in English, and ten in maths. This represented double the government's expected level for grade 9 and a significant proportion of grade 9s allocated nationally.

A college spokesperson said: "Whilst it is not possible to compare results with previous years, it is clear that our pupils have risen to the challenges of these new qualifications admirably and we are very proud of what they have achieved.

"Staff are now looking forward to enrolling pupils into the sixth form in September."