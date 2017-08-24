GCSE RESULTS: Headteacher delighted at 'outstanding results' at Sponne School in Towcester

Students at Sponne School in Towcester have achieved "outstanding" results in their GCSE exams.

The high performance pattern has continued for a seventh successive year with students also showing greater progress than would be expected nationally from their starting points at the end of Year 6.

Despite a forecast of chaos as a result of new English and maths qualifications and a 9-1 assessment system, the results at Sponne held up and improved for students of all abilities.

Among the many delighted students celebrating today were Ellie Massey who gained 11 A* and 1 A grade; Olivia Adams who gained 9 A* and 2 A grades; Will Ferreira-Dyke who gained 7 A* and 4 A grades; Sara Bakusova and Bethany Dolman who both gained 6 A* grades; and Rhiannon Barnby, Izzie Grant, Jamie Clark, Theo Morris, George Coombs and Tim Fung who all achieved 5 A* grades plus a number of other A grades.

In addition, many others achieved multiple A* and A grades and over half of the students attained at least one A* and A grades.

It is likely that once the national data is released Sponne will again be in the top 10% of schools in the country.

Executive headteacher Dr Jamie Clarke said: "These are really outstanding results and we are all tremendously proud of all of our students who have done so well.

"What is particularly encouraging is that no matter what the starting point of the student, when they arrive at Sponne, they all grasp the opportunities to make exceptional progress.

"Along with the high A level results last week, Sponne is maintaining the outstanding judgement made by Ofsted in 2012.

"Well done to all our students and their teachers in preparing them for their exams."