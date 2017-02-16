Get your valuables security marked

Local residents can get tools, bikes, laptops, riding tack and other valuables security marked at a Rural Crime Prevention event on Sunday, February 19.

The local Neighbourhood Policing team are holding the event from 10am to 2pm at Lakers Nursery, in Furze Lane, Winslow.

Officers will be able to mark anything from saddles and bridles to chainsaws and pushchairs, not to mention mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

They will also give advice about marking larger items, such as Land Rover Defenders.

Advice is also available for ensuring your home and car are secure.

Tea and cakes will be on sale in Lakers’ tea shop.