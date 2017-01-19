Golf ladies swing into action for young carers

Buckingham Golf Club’s Ladies Section has handed over a cheque for £2,530.87 to Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2).

As Ladies Captain during 2016, Patricia Ellis organised events in support of her chosen charity.

She presented the cheque to YC2 organiser Margo Jackson.

Patricia said: “I wanted my year as captain to benefit this special group of children and young people who spend a great deal of their childhood caring for a family member. I chose a charity which is local to the area and YC2 is very much a local club run by local volunteers for young carers in Buckingham and Winslow.”

Margo Jackson said: “This wonderful donation will ensure that our 60 young carers continue to enjoy a few hours’ respite each month at one of our club evenings.

“We are all so appreciative of all the hard work that Patricia and her team has done to enhance the lives of local young carers.”

For more information of volunteering or fundraising for YC2, contact Margo on 07984 045788.