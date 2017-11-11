Have you seen this beautiful Remembrance Day window display?

A homeware shop have crafted a touching tribute to the lives of fallen servicemen and women, in the build-up to Remembrance Sunday.

Secret Messages Interiors, on Bridge Street, are hosting a poppy display for the second year and will be selling Royal British Legion merchandise to raise funds for the charity.

Building on last year’s display, which featured 1,200 paper poppies to commemorate the First and Second World Wars, owners Chris and Rob Sanderson wanted this year’s presentation to recognise the sacrifices made in all other conflicts as well.

Rob explained: “We’re going to try and have a display of remembrance every year. This time around it’s all about recognising those who lost their lives in the Great War, in World War Two, the Falklands and beyond. My partner Chris does a fantastic job.”

“We’re really pleased to be supporting the legion and hope by selling poppies and merchandise we can raise them as much as possible.”

A picture of Lee Rigby, the british soldier who was murdered in a barbaric attack in 2013, is also featured.

If you haven’t picked up a poppy, plenty of locations throughout Buckingham have them on sale.

This year’s Remembrance Service parade will meet at the Bull Ring on Market Hill, at 10:15am, and will commence at 10:40am, travelling to St Peter & St Paul Church via Castle Street.

Dame Milly Soames, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, will be representing Her Majesty the Queen and will taking the salute this Sunday.