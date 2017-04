A whole host of birds of prey will be on display at the Bucks Goat Centre on Saturday.

The English School of Falconry is visiting the Layby Farm attraction to display the birds, and give visitors the opportunity to get up close and personal too.

Bird handling sessions which cost £2 are set to be held at 11am, midday and 1pm.

And a display of the magnificent birds which is free with the cost of entry to the centre will be held at 2pm.

To find out more go to www.thebucksgoatcentre.website