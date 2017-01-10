The ICE card is a small medical card designed to fit in a person’s wallet, bag or pocket. Paramedics can instantly see important information to help with an emergency, such as the holder’s next of kin details, allergies and pre-existing conditions. This enables them to treat patients more safely.

Buckinghamshire County Council Winslow Local Area Forum (LAF) are making the difference between life and death for just £1,000.

Thanks to a grant from Buckinghamshire County Council's Winslow Local Area Forum (LAF), Winslow BIG Society has been able to purchase an In Case of Emergency (ICE) card for every home in Winslow.

The ICE card is a small medical card designed to fit in a person’s wallet, bag or pocket. Paramedics can instantly see important information to help with an emergency, such as the holder’s next of kin details, allergies and pre-existing conditions. This enables them to treat patients more safely.

Winslow BIG Society Chairman Veronica Corben said: 'These cards really can be the difference between life and death, as they give the first responder really important information about the person and their health. I'm delighted we have received funding for them from the Winslow LAF. '

As well as the ICE Cards, LAF funding was also used to buy kissing gates, community garden gates, speed warning signs and information boards. A grant has also helped to fund home visiting services for vulnerable residents and a concert organised by local young people.

Local County Councillor John Chilver, who chairs the LAF, said: 'We have a very tight knit community in Winslow, and the funding the LAF has granted should really help meet local priorities. Winslow has some fantastic organisations and Winslow BIG Society is just one of those we're happy to help. I look forward to see what a difference all of the money granted makes to Winslow.'