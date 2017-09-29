Friends hold afternoon tea to celebrate Lucy besting breast cancer

Ladies from Mursley, Swanbourne, Buckingham and beyond gathered for a spot of afternoon tea in Oving, to celebrate their friend beating triple negative breast cancer

Lucy Naprous, a pet groomer and the guest of honour at Oving Village Hall on September 22, was given the all-clear the day before and celebrated by sharing catered teas and cakes with 24 of her closest friends and family.

She said: “I was given the good news Thursday morning and I’m really, really happy. Life can now go on. We’re celebrating the end of my chemo, of which I had a rough time.”

“So many people have raised so much money in supporting me, they’ve just been brilliant.”

In the last two years, Lucy, her mother, and her sister have all been diagnosed with the same form of breast cancer. All three of them are now well on the path to recovery.

Having been looked after at Milton Keynes Hospital, Lucy prasied the ‘amazing care’ she had been given, thanking her surgeon Rachel Soulsby.

Lucy’s mum Pat Aisthorpe said: “I am very proud of my daughters. I was discharged a month after Sophie found a lump, and then it was my eldest Lucy’s turn. I couldn’t believe it.”

Celebrating over finger sandwiches, cream scones, teas and coffees, Lucy’s friend Natali Williams, who planned the party, described the morning as a success.

She said: “I met Lucy eight years ago. We wanted to celebrate with friends and family, but opened it up to anyone that knows Lucy. She’s clearly loved by a lot of people.”

‘Kate and Pepe’s Afternoon Teas’ catered the event, and even offered a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support.