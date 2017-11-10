REVEALED: Here are the BEST GP Surgeries in the Buckingham area as rated by the patients

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in the Aylesbury Vale and surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the ranking of the top ten best of the 30 surgeries in the Buckingham area (within 10 miles) based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Best surgeries, as voted by you

1. Springfield Surgery - Springfield Way, Brackley - 94.2%

=2 Paulerspury Branch Surgery - 6A Lumber Lane, Paulerspury - 93.5%

=2 Towcester Medical Centre - Link Way, Towcester - 93.5%

4. Whitchurch Surgery - 9 Oving Road, Whitchurch - 88.9%

5. The Parks Medical Practice - 1 Western Drive, Hanslope - 88.1%

6. Stonedean Practice - Deanshanger, Milton Keynes - 87.6%

=7 Silson Surgery - Whittlebury Road, Silverstone - 85.7%

=7 Dr Arif Supple - Swinneyford Road, Towcester - 85.7%

9. Brackley Medical Centre - 77 Halse Road, Brackley - 81.0%

10. Montgomery-House Surgery - Piggy Lane, Bicester - 80.3%

The Swan Practice had a rating of 79.5%, just missing out on the top ten in 13th.

To see the full list, head to http://bit.ly/2yNb51R