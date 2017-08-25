Winslow tattoo studio raises £320 for mental health charity through special event showcasing miniature designs

A tattoo studio in Winslow has been organising flash tattoo drives, to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Manhattan Ink, located in the old filling station on Winslow high street, opened its doors on August 10 and 12 to provide special miniature designs, in aid of Buckinghamshire Mind, raising £320.

Customers were offered the choice of 20 minimalist illustrations which artists Victoria and Duncan could recreate as tattoos and half of all profits went to the charity.

Nikita Dowdell, a manager at Manhattan Ink, said: “We were so pleased to be able to almost double our money from last year. It was brilliant, and we met some interesting people.”

“We wanted to support Mind as a local charity because friends of the studio have used their services in the past. It’s a good connection.”

The studio commended everyone that took part, noting that many people were there to get their first tattoo.

Andrea McCubbin, chief executive at Buckinghamshire Mind, thanked the Winslow studio for their hard work. She said: “Buckinghamshire Mind is grateful for businesses like Manhattan Ink. We would like to thank them for their fantastic effort fundraising.”

Alongside the special options provided for the event, many customers asked for a ‘semicolon’ tattoo - a design intended to show solidarity with sufferers of mental health issues.

The Semicolon Project, which was founded in 2013 by mental health sufferer Amy Bleuel, is a charity working to lower global suicide rates and uses the semicolon as an insignia to represent the cause.

For more information on the services that Buckinghamshire Mind provide, head to www.bucksmind.org.uk