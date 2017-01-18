Healthy hints at Little Horwood pre-school help children ‘flourish’

A nursery which promotes healthy living and allows its children to “flourish” has been graded ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Fledglings Montessori Pre-school in Little Horwood was visited by a government inspector for the first time since it opened and it was given top marks across the board.

Activities are “highly stimulating and challenging”, children make “outstanding progress” and they have “excellent opportunities to learn about living a healthy lifestyle”.

Pre-school owner Clare Young said: “We are all extremely proud to have received an outstanding rating in all areas from Ofsted.

“It is very rewarding to have our high quality of care and teaching recognised and applauded in this way. The aim of the Fledglings team has always been to provide a nurturing environment where children can flourish and gain a zest for learning, so I was particularly pleased to have this highlighted in the inspector’s report.”

The pre-school, which registered in 2014, currently has 20 children aged two to four years old.

It was found to undertake “highly effective” risk assessments to keep children “safe and free from harm at all times”.

Self-evaluation is “extremely well targeted” and the nursery staff “continually evaluate their practice” - acting on the views of children and parents - to “support their pursuit of excellence”.

The report, which has been published online, said: “Parents greatly appreciate the impact of the outstanding service in ensuring that their children are cared for very effectively, develop high levels of self-esteem, and behave exceptionally well”.