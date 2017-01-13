‘Holidaying’ NHS 111 call-handlers left Padbury woman with cerebral palsy helpless

A pensioner who called for help when her disabled daughter fell ill over Christmas says she was appalled to be told that operators “were on annual holiday”.

Maureen Brooks is a full-time carer for her daughter Kay, 55, who has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair to get around.

On December 27, Kay was suffering from a urine infection at their Padbury home and Maureen was growing increasingly concerned.

With nearby surgeries closed for Christmas, Maureen quickly phoned the NHS non-emergency number 111.

But she said the automated message explained how there was no-one who could help.

The South Central Ambulance Service said an automated message at that time explained to callers that it was a period of “very high demand”.

“I thought it was absolutely disgraceful,” Maureen said. “To not have a 111 service is an outrage.

“My opinion was that she (Kay) needed medication and, out of principle, I wasn’t prepared to pull a 999 crew away from another job – they’re busy enough as it is.

“I got a message to say: ‘We are on annual holiday’. I turned to my partner and said: ‘There is no-one there – they are on holiday’ and he said: ‘Are you joking?’”

Kay was born with brain damage and two years ago, she was left paralysed for eight months after contracting rare and crippling condition, Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Maureen herself was diagnosed with bladder cancer 10 years ago. And when she was given the all-clear and walking to the doctor’s surgery for the good news, she slipped and broke her hip in two places.

It is often just the two of them at home and Maureen is experienced with dealing with issues, but when the infection became very painful for Kay, she needed some support.

“As hard as it was going to be, I thought to myself, I can deal with it. I am capable, but to find myself on my own with no help is pretty awful.

“I was angry and my daughter was very poorly. My daughter has got me but some people don’t have anyone – what were they meant to do?

“It’s times like this when I realise how bad things are for her. I can shout and yell but she can’t.”

Maureen, who receives support from carers on a daily basis, has since spoken to her doctor’s surgery about the experience. “She (the doctor) was quite concerned,” Maureen said. “She was appalled that this could happen.”

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: “On the morning of December 27, we were receiving over 900 calls an hour to NHS 111 as it was the fourth day of the four-day Christmas period where many GP surgeries, pharmacies, and hospital outpatient clinics are closed.

“The total calls we received on December 27 from members of the public was over 9,300 which is over three times higher than our daily average calls.

“As a result, some patients trying to get through in the morning peak, may have received the following automated message as at the time they called, all call-handlers and clinicians were already dealing with another patient on the phone: ‘Thank you for calling 111. We are currently experiencing a period of very high demand. If you do not feel your call is urgent please consider contacting a Pharmacist or the NHS choices website for support or information. Alternatively you may contact your GP during opening hours.

“If you are waiting for a GP or nurse to call you back please be patient unless your condition has changed and you need to make us aware’,” the spokesman added.