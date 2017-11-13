How to make a town accessible to everyone

Popping out to visit the Tuesday market is a delight many might take for granted. For others, the uneven surfaces, sloping terrain, and intimidating steps, stairs and platforms make it a logistical nightmare.
This is exactly the point Buckingham Access for All were hoping to get across to residents, businesses and shoppers, at the second Access Awareness Day on November 7 - part of the town’s Festival of Health.
Almost Done!
Registering with Buckingham Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.