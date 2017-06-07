IN PICTURES: Buckingham Country Show 2017

Young farmers and visitors from right across Buckinghamshire descended on Home Farm in Foscote for the latest edition of the Buckingham Country Show on Saturday.

This year’s fun-filled rally was hosted by Buckingham Young Farmers Club and featured the usual range of visitor attractions and entertainment, while young farmers competed across 130 different competitions.

Buckingham Country Show. Winslow Countrysiders in the Car Cramming

A spokesman for the organising committee said: “We were very happy with how the day went - we couldn’t have had better weather and the whole show had a really good vibe.

“All the tradestands had a great day as did the public who attended.

“Special thanks must go firstly to the Pullin family who provided the site for Buckingham YFC to hold the event, and then to all YFC members who took part as the day was for them.

“We would also like to thank the show committee, past members and friends, judges and stewards who organised and helped on the day, all stall holders, BRUFC, the band Four2One, display teams and the public who supported the show.”

Buckingham Country Show. The Vintage Tractor Parade

Amongst all the quirky competitions were a few new ones such as the sheepdog trial, gladiator jousting and chariot racing.

Activities in the arena during the day included the Welsh Axemen display team, an inter hunt relay, a parade by Stowe Beagles, a vintage tractor display, tug-of-war competitions, shearing and farrier demonstrations, a dog show, terrier racing, a beer festival, live music, pony rides and more than 110 retail, food and trade stands.

Host club Buckingham YFC won the Young Farmers competitions, with Edgcott and Winslow Young Farmers in second and Newport Pagnell Young Farmers in third.

Buckingham Country Show. Action from the Chariot Racing

Buckingham Country Show. Action from the Chariot Racing. Risborough YFC

Buckingham Country Show. Tractor v people tug of war.