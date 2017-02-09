Is breakfast a dangerous meal?

Breakfast Is A Dangerous Meal is the title of a free public lecture at the University of Buckingham at 7pm on Monday February 13.

Prof Terence Kealey, the uni’s former vice-chancellor, says that for over a century research by food companies has bolstered the claim that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Prof Terence Kealey

But he claims this is a hoax, which has helped fuel the epidemics of obesity and type 2 diabetes, and that breakfast is in fact a dangerous meal.

Prof Kealey trained in medicine and worked as a Medical Research Council Training Fellow and a Wellcome Senior Research Fellow in Clinical Science at Oxford University.

The talk, which takes place in the Medical School lecture theatre, Chandos Road Building, is free to attend but donations to Diabetes Research UK will be welcomed.