Job fair presents new opportunities for Buckingham

Job-seekers and career-changers rejoice: Buckingham is holding a job fair tomorrow, from 10am at the community centre.

Supporting Young people in Buckingham’s Corrinna Martin said: “With the ever changing dynamic and expansion of Buckingham, and the need for more people to find employment, SYPiB have taken the unique step of setting up the first job fair to be held in the Town.

“If you are looking for a permanent, part-time or ad-hoc work or even want to volunteer, why not come along and check out some of the stands. From the military, Police, Prison Service through to Aldi, there are many jobs on offer for any age group so come and help us made the first job fair a success for you, the town and the local economy.”

Qualified Careers Advisers from The National Careers Service and Adviza will also be in attendance to provide advice around CVs, the job search and interview skills.

Corrinna added: “Just pop in and we will help with you to develop your career path.”

For more information contact Corrinna at SYPiB@outlook.com or check out the 'Supporting Young People in Buckingham' page on Facebook.