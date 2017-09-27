Judges choo-choose Bicester Village as Britain’s best small train station

Bicester Village Station has won a national award for setting a high standard.

The station was named small station of the year at the National Rail Awards, which were held on September 21.

Previously called Bicester Town, the station was closed in February 2014 to allow the line to be upgraded as part of Chiltern’s new route between Oxford and London.

It reopened as Bicester Village station in October 2015.

In making the award, the National Rail Awards judges noted the ‘thoughtful customer service touch’ by the provision of foreign language signage to cater for the large numbers of customers visiting the shopping destination.

They also said the facility set a new, incredibly high, standard for small stations.

Chiltern Railways was also highly commended in the passenger operator of the year category.

The judges praised the ‘high-quality customer service, excellent operational performance and a competitive determination to successfully expand the market in the region served.’

Dave Penney, managing director of Chiltern Railways said: “We are very proud Bicester Village Station has been recognised as the small station of the year at the National Rail Awards.

“The station has seen over two million passengers make journeys through the station since opening and this award is a credit to the station staff who strive to ensure the customers come first.”

Miranda Markham, community relations director of Bicester Village said: “We congratulate Chiltern Railways on their success at the National Rail Awards.

“The number of overall visitors arriving by train has more than doubled since the opening of the station which has wide appeal for both domestic and international visitors and local residents.”