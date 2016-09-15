Katie Price to meet fans in Milton Keynes

Katie Price is coming to Milton Keynes this month to sign copies of her latest book dealing with her life in the public eye.

After finding love with Kieran, the model and tabloid favourite thought she had found the man of her dreams and that happy-ever-after was possible after all. But she soon discovered that being in the perfect relationship isn’t easy.

Katie Price's new book is called Reborn

From her turbulent marriage, her difficult pregnancy and birth to her beautiful baby Bunny, to her time in the Big Brother House, and the continued challenges of looking after her disabled son, Katie lifts the lid on the trials and tribulations of the past few years.

Written with what the publisher describes as "the fierce honesty and humour we’ve come to love," she tells how she’s carried on despite the heartbreak in her life, coming out the other side reborn and ready for whatever life throws at her while remaining positive, strong and, throughout it all, true to herself and her family.

She said: "It’s raw, heart-breaking and true."

Katiewas formerly the glamour model Jordan and is now a bestselling author with sales of more than five million, a successful businesswoman and star of her own reality TV show. In 2015, Katie won Celebrity Big Brother. She is a patron of Vision charity and currently lives in Sussex with her five children.

Katie will be signing copies of her new book, Reborn, at Wh Smith in the Midsummer Arcade on Sunday September 25 at 3.30pm.