Knife-wielding robber sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail

A man who robbed a newsagents in Bicester after threatening a member of staff with a knife has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years’ in prison.

Armando Costa, aged 46, of Priory Road, Bicester, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at Oxford Crown Court.

The court heard, shortly before 4pm on May 24, Costa entered McColls Newsagent in Market Square where he threatened a female member of staff with a knife.

The man then forced open a till and stole money before leaving the store.

Costa was arrested on June 1, 2016 and was charged in connection with the offence on June 17, 2016.

Investigating officer Det Con Samantha Bonner, from Banbury Force CID, said: “This was a frightening incident for the female member of staff who was going about her normal business working in the newsagents during the afternoon.

“This conviction demonstrates that Thames Valley Police takes all reports of violent crimes seriously and makes every effort to ensure offences are thoroughly investigated to bring those who offend before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.”