Korfball? The little-known sociable sport

You can’t yet win Olympic gold in it but if you fancy taking up a game which ‘is easy to learn but challenging to master’ and one of the most sociable sports around, Korfball might be for you.

That is the message from Darren Gray, who recently set up Buckingham Royals – the town’s Korfball team.

It is a fast-paced cross between netball and handball, with mixed-sex teams.

After moving to Lace Hill from Milton Keynes in December, Darren set about launching a Buckingham club.

He said: “Korfball is a fantastically inclusive sport and I am looking for men and women aged from 14 upwards to come and try.

“The last club I coached in MK had members ranging from 15 to 55.

“It is such a great way to get fit, make friends and have fun as most people have never played and so it is a great leveller.

He added: “Korfball is easy to learn but challenging to master.

“I am aiming for a very sociable club but also to have a competitive team to enter the league this autumn.”

Invented in Holland, Korfball emphasises the group over the individual and is designed for teams made up of four women and four men.

You score by shooting through the Korf – a net-less basket suspended 3.5m high.

The Royals have secured a league place in Oxfordshire Division 2 North from October and are looking for new players, including beginners.

Training takes place in Chandos Park every Thursday from 7pm until 8.30pm and is free for all.

From September 8, training moves indoors to the Royal Latin School, every Thursday from 7.15pm until 8.45pm.

Email darren.gray88@me.com for more information or search @royalskorf on Facebook.