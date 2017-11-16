Lace Hill Academy gets a visit from the mayor as new library launched

A school in Buckingham has officially unveiled its new library, with the help of the town’s mayor.

Pupils from Year Two at Lace Hill Academy joined Cllr Jon Harvey in unveiling the new school library on November 14.

Buckinghams's mayor Cllr Jon Harvey opens the Lace HIll Academy library PNL-171116-133831009

The extra learning space was then immediately tested by Jon and the children, with the mayor reading not one, but two stories to them - emphasisingthe importance of reading and how it’s a vital life skill to have.

After cutting the ribbon, the children were allowed to browse the shelves and explore the new books, including one donated by the mayor titled: “Larue for Mayor!” which chronicles a cartoon dog’s campaign to be mayor of his own town.

Buckinghams's mayor Cllr Jon Harvey opens the Lace HIll Academy library PNL-171116-133805009