Lest we forget: tribute paid to the war fallen

Photos by Jake McNulty

This year’s Remembrance parade travelled from market square to the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul on November 12.

Dame Milly Soames, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, took the salute on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen.

The Chairman of Buckingham and District’s Royal British Legion branch, Andrew Cooper, expressed his thanks to those who came out to take part and to those who contributed to this year’s Poppy Appeal.

He said: “Remembrancetide came to its conclusion on Remembrance Sunday with a splendid Parade and Service at the War Memorial at the Parish Church in Buckingham, a Service mirrored in so many other of the Parish Churches in our district.

“To all the businesses and shops, pubs and restaurants, to the schools, the University and especially to the Air Training Cadets who collected on a number of occasions, our grateful thanks.

The Royal British Legion launched their Poppy Appeal on October 24, with a ceremony at the Old Gaol which bought together members of the branch, residents, councillors and proprietors of local businesses who offered fundraising merchandise in their stores.

Andrew added: “People of all ages, backgrounds and culture have been generous with their donations and when the counting has been completed we will publish the final figure.

The Legion is the national custodian of Remembrance, safeguarding the memory of those who fought and died in conflict. To read more from Andrew, head to our letters page for his full statement.