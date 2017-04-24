Lib Dems to break parliamentary convention and field a candidate to run against John Bercow

Buckingham Constituency Party will be fighting the General Election on June 8th. This is the first time one of the three major parties has contested the seat since 2005, four years before John Bercow MP became the Speaker.

Their prospective parliamentary candidate is Sarah Lowes.

Sarah Lowes is a life-long Lib Dem voter who joined the party in May 2015, after the then leader Nick Clegg’s resignation speech inspired her to become an activist rather than an armchair supporter.

She quickly became an active member of her local party at the time, Newbury & West Berkshire, serving as an executive committee officer and a member of the campaign team. She has worked in local council by elections and been active in engaging the influx of new members in local and national politics.

Having originally trained as an actress, inspired by her mother’s passion for Shakespeare and the theatre, Sarah has since built a career in Learning and Development, working as a trainer in both the public and private sectors, specialising in areas such as leadership, self-awareness and even parking legislation.

Sarah is also an Executive Coach and now runs her own company through which she seeks to empower leaders and employees in business to move forward in their careers with authenticity and confidence.

Born in Yorkshire to Geordie parents, Sarah grew up in Kingston upon Thames where her father was Minister of the United Reformed Church there. Through his ministry, Sarah inherited a passion for working in local communities and providing people in need with the emotional and practical support to be able to build a better future for themselves.

This ethos underpins both Sarah’s political and professional careers.

Sarah believes that the UK has benefited greatly from its membership of the EU and was an active campaigner during the Referendum campaign in 2016.

Since then she has continued to run a cross-party political group, West Berkshire Stronger Together, which seeks to highlight the positive aspects of our relationship with the EU and track the local impact of the Brexit result.

In her politics, Sarah wants to ensure that people have the opportunity to progress in life and reach their full potential, irrespective of their social or economic background. She looks forward to campaigning in Buckingham, previously worked for a Buckinghamshire-based company, and giving local people a voice in Parliament.