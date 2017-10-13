LIVE: Buckingham charter fair rolls into town

Buckingham’s traditional Charter Fair is rolling into the town this morning (Friday).

The fair is a firm favourite on Buckingham’s events calendar, and steeped in history too, with the first charter to hold the annual market and fair in the town given by Mary I in 1554 and the second charter given by Charles II in 1658.

Tradition dictates that the fair can only be open on a Saturday so organisers Nichols Amusements are setting up today (Friday) before packing away early on Sunday morning.

A series of roads closure are currently in place on North End Square, the High Street, the Bull Ring, Market Hill, Market Square and Western Avenue (from Brackley Road to Grenville Road) and will remain in place until Sunday both this weekend and next weekend while the fair is in town.

Town mayor Jon Harvey will declare the first fair open tomorrow alongside the town crier at 1pm.

The first hour between 1pm and 2pm is an opportunity for local disabled children to have free use of the rides and side-shows before they are made open to the public from 2pm onwards.

As well as the road closures, buses will be diverted from the bus stand in the town during the road closures.

Further information on the bus diversions and road closures can be found on the Buckingham Town Council website: http://www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/

Our reporter Ryan Watts is at the scene as the fair comes in and will be posting pictures and video from the event as it unfolds on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AdvertiserGrp and his Twitter account: @ryanfrombucks.

Ryan said: “Its all go at the hospital end, attractions have been moving in since half ten and will fill the road from North End court, past the Old Gaol, and along Market Hill.

“Everything should be in place by midday.”