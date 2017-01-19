Magna Carta was a total failure, says guest lecturer

Former Lord Chief Justice, Lord Judge, is giving a public lecture on Magna Carta for the University of Buckingham on Thursday January 26.

According to Lord Judge, Magna Carta, 1215, was not a constitutional document but simply a peace treaty intended to prevent civil war – and it was an immediate and total failure.

Lord Judge said: “It wasn’t worth the vellum on which the king placed his seal. Yet, through an astonishing and dramatic series of events, it survived as a ‘living instrument’ and provided the foundation for two different democracies, our own and that of the US.”

The free lecture is at 6.30pm at the Radcliffe Centre, with a Q&A session and drinks and nibbles afterwards.